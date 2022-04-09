Pakistan conducts flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile

The surface-to-surface missile was first tested in March 2015

Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022

Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.

Pakistan Armed Forces’ media wing said the test flight of this surface-to-surface ballistic missile was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

“Pakistan today conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.

Shaheen-III has a range of 2,750 kilometres. Last year in January, Pakistan conducted a similar test of the same missile.

The solid-fuelled missile -- equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system -- was first tested in March 2015.

The test comes ahead of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is expected to be held after 8pm on Saturday.