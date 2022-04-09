Pakistan conducts flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile

Top court rules Prime Minister acted unconstitutionally
Asia1 day ago
Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.
Pakistan Armed Forces’ media wing said the test flight of this surface-to-surface ballistic missile was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.
“Pakistan today conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.
Shaheen-III has a range of 2,750 kilometres. Last year in January, Pakistan conducted a similar test of the same missile.
The solid-fuelled missile -- equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system -- was first tested in March 2015.
ALSO READ:
The test comes ahead of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is expected to be held after 8pm on Saturday.
Top court rules Prime Minister acted unconstitutionally
Asia1 day ago
PM Imran Khan dissolved the lower house of parliament on Sunday
Asia1 day ago
The revised legislation is likely to be unveiled the following morning
Asia2 days ago
Delhi shares Western alarm over China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region
Asia3 days ago
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana also said that acute shortages and blackouts could worsen over the coming days
Asia3 days ago
This comes as the country's supreme court sits to decide the legality of the dissolution of parliament
Asia3 days ago
Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not quit his post, said Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernand
Asia3 days ago
Aakar Patel said the move came after 'the Modi government' filed a case against the international human rights organisation
Asia3 days ago