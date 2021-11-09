Pakistan central bank denies currency notes design change as fake photos go viral

'No such proposal is under consideration at the moment'

By Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 9:25 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 9:33 AM

Pakistan’s central bank has denied that new currency notes have been introduced in the market.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said photos and videos of new notes circulating on social media are fake and that no such proposal is under consideration.

“Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media. SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

Photos and videos of fake Pakistani currency notes of 50, 100, 500 and 1,000 denominations are being shared widely on WhatsApp, TikTok and other social media platforms.

