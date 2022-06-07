Pakistan: British Airways temporarily suspends flights to Islamabad

About 900 out of around 1,100 engineers of the state-run electricity board went on protest at midnight
British Airways has suspended flights to Islamabad from June 15 to June 30 due to "operational issues". Flights will continue as scheduled until June 15.
Some media outlets reported that all British Airways flights to Pakistan were suspended due to fuel shortages in Islamabad. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has refuted these claims and reiterated that the suspension is only because of operational issues within British Airways.
The PCAA contacted the fuel supplier at Islamabad International Airport, and has confirmed that "there is no shortage of fuel and storage tanks are full of product".
It added that British Airways is in touch with local authorities, and will issue an explanation about the matter soon.
