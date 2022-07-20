Pakistan: Boy commits suicide after being asked to stop playing online games

His mother forcibly asked him to stop playing PUB-G game

A 19-year-old boy hanged himself in the Malik Pura area in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, after exchanging harsh words with his parents, who stopped him from playing online games.

According to Kotwali police, the teenager's body was found at his home last night. He hanged himself when his mother forcibly asked him to stop playing PUB-G game, while his father also expressed anger on his excessive use of mobile phone.

Police said that at the time of the suicide, the family members were not at home, and the boy was alone. The body was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for medico-legal formalities while the funeral prayer was also offered.

