Pakistan: Boy commits suicide after being asked to stop playing online games

The plane was cruising at a height of 37,000 ft when they saw the huddled bird
A 19-year-old boy hanged himself in the Malik Pura area in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, after exchanging harsh words with his parents, who stopped him from playing online games.
According to Kotwali police, the teenager's body was found at his home last night. He hanged himself when his mother forcibly asked him to stop playing PUB-G game, while his father also expressed anger on his excessive use of mobile phone.
Police said that at the time of the suicide, the family members were not at home, and the boy was alone. The body was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for medico-legal formalities while the funeral prayer was also offered.
ALSO READ:
The plane was cruising at a height of 37,000 ft when they saw the huddled bird
The tragedy happened as he tried to pluck a coconut using a bamboo stick
Former prime minister alleges there were four million deceased voters included in the electoral rolls
Kerala's women's commission has registered a suo moto case over the incident
Nearly 90 people were rescued by divers
Action was taken after consumers' complaints
A 31-year-old male has been infected with the virus
She was staying with an African man befriended on Facebook before coming to India