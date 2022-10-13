Pakistan: At least 17 die in bus fire; PM Sharif offers condolences

Police said that the blaze seemed to have erupted from the rear portion of the vehicle, which was soon engulfed in flames

File photo

Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 10:51 AM

On Wednesday night, at least 17 flood-affected people died of burns in Nooriabad, situated in Sindh, southern Pakistan, when the bus they were travelling in caught fire as they returning home, Reuters quoted officials as saying.

Around 35 people were travelling in the bus. Some passengers jumped out to escape the fire.

“So far, 17 passengers have died in the accident, [and] 10 were injured who were treated by rescue teams,” Siraj Qasim Soomro, parliamentary health secretary told reporters.

"Those who were travelling in the bus were flood affected people who had relocated somewhere off the motorway, and they were heading back home in Dadu district," Jamshoro District Commissioner Asif Jameel told Reuters.

They were using private transport for this purpose, Jameel added.

Dadu district is among the worst flood-hit districts of the Sindh province.

It was not immediately clear as to what caused the fire, but police said that the fire seemed to have erupted from the rear portion of the bus, after which it engulfed the entire bus.

On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the incident. In a tweet, he prayed for the departed souls, and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to speeding, poor road infrastructure and use of unfit vehicles.

In 2017, an oil tanker overturned and caught fire in the region, killing more than 100 people.

ALSO READ: