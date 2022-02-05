Pakistan army ends days-long separatist assaults

An additional five people were injured en route to the groom's house
Asia14 hours ago
Pakistani troops have put an end to four days of assaults by separatists in Balochistan province, the army said Saturday, putting the final death toll at 20 militants and nine soldiers.
The days of fighting came as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was making an official visit to China.
Late Wednesday, militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) staged twin assaults on army posts in the province’s Naushki and Panjgur districts.
The Naushki assault was quashed on Thursday, but the attack in Panjgur was only quelled on Saturday, the army said.
“All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the military said in a statement.
An additional five people were injured en route to the groom's house
Asia14 hours ago
'The Opposition says we are attacking freedom of speech,' says IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Asia15 hours ago
She skipped the hearing because she felt dizzy.
Asia1 day ago
'The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site,' says Deputy Commissioner of Police
Asia1 day ago
More than three million Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in the Emirates; more than one million of them are Keralites
Asia2 days ago
Nobel laureate has been detained since the February 1 coup last year.
Asia2 days ago
Lorry carrying a large load of rice straw came into contact with an overhead electricity line and caught fire.
Asia2 days ago
Special forces involved in the operation return safely.
Asia2 days ago