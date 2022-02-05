Pakistan army ends days-long separatist assaults

Final death toll put at 20 militants and nine soldiers.

By AFP Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 10:38 PM

Pakistani troops have put an end to four days of assaults by separatists in Balochistan province, the army said Saturday, putting the final death toll at 20 militants and nine soldiers.

The days of fighting came as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was making an official visit to China.

Late Wednesday, militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) staged twin assaults on army posts in the province’s Naushki and Panjgur districts.

The Naushki assault was quashed on Thursday, but the attack in Panjgur was only quelled on Saturday, the army said.

“All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the military said in a statement.