Pakistan on Friday decided to allow the use of Afghan trucks for transportation of 50,000 tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah border to Torkham.
Pakistan took the decision to allow transportation of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes, Foreign Office said in a statement issued today,
“This demonstrates the commitment and seriousness of the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the proposed humanitarian assistance,” it added. According to the statement, the decision was conveyed to the Charge d’ Affaires of India on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“The Indian government was also urged to proceed quickly to take necessary steps to expeditiously undertake the delivery of the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan,” the statement concluded.
As per the modalities, the sources said that Pakistan proposed that trucks under the banner of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) should transport the wheat and other essentials from India to Afghanistan.
