Pakistan: Aamir Liaquat's body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

This move comes after a Karachi judicial magistrate ordered a post-mortem to be conducted on the TV evangelist

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 1:29 PM

A six-member team has been created to perform a post-mortem examination of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain on June 23.

A media report by Dawn.com has quoted court documents which state that an exhumation team will depart from the office on Thursday (June 23) at 9am, "exhumation of the grave in the Graveyard of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine in the presence of the judicial magistrate".

After his sudden demise on June 9, police authorities had said that a post-mortem would be conducted, but only performed a preliminary examination before releasing the body to his family.

Hussain was then buried the following day.

Last week, a citizen had filed an application in court seeking Hussain's post-mortem. He argued that in light of previous "judgments passed by the superior courts, reasonable suspicion is considered to be sufficient, to ascertain the actual cause of death of the deceased to exonerate doubts".