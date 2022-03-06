Pakistan: 7 dead, 15 injured in road accident

Cause of the crash is still unknown

By ANI Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 4:10 PM

At least seven people, including three children and a woman, were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Chowk Azam, a city in Punjab’s Layyah district in Pakistan.

Following the accident, the injured bodies were moved to Taluka Headquarters Hospital (THQ). The cause of the accident is yet unknown as per the initial reports, reported ARY News.

In a separate incident, four people, including a female student, lost their lives in a series of road accidents in Karachi. Ayesha was on her way to her university when a truck got out of control and ran over her. The unfortunate incident took place near the Expo centre.