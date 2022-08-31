Pakistan: 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Kalat area

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet

By Wam Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 7:21 PM

A 4.7 magnitude "moderate" earthquake jolted the Kalat area of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Dawn newspaper quoted the PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre as saying the earthquake struck at 17:37, some 15 kilometers south-east of Kalat at a depth of 34km. It had a longitude of 66.71 East and a latitude of 28.92 North.

Tremors were felt in Kalat and neighbouring areas forcing residents to leave their houses.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.