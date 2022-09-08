Pakistan: 3 killed, 4 injured in celebratory aerial firing after Asia Cup match win

Political analysts consider this his preparation for the 2024 elections
At least three people were killed and four injured, including three women, in a celebratory aerial firing last night after Pakistan won against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup cricket match.
In Matni Adizai area of Peshawar, father accidentally shot his son and his friend when he resorted to aerial firing to celebrate Pakistan victory in last over against Afghanistan.
Similarly, three women were injured in aerial firing in Dalzak Road, Nothia and Kotla Mohsin Khan areas.
Capital City Police has claimed to arrest 41 people and seize illegal weapons from the jurisdiction of various police stations.
Police said that operation has been launched to seize illegal weapons in the provincial metropolitan.
