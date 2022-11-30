Pakistan: 3 killed, 28 injured in suicide blast targeting police patrol

Bengaluru-based 45-year-old has been jobless for six months and suffered financial loss in Bitcoin trade
A suicide bomb blast in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta targeted a police patrol on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding 28, police said.
The explosion, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban militant group — or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a text message to Reuters — came after the group ended a ceasefire with the government this week.
"A bomb blast that targeted a police patrol wounded more than 30 people, including 15 police," a police official, Abdul Haq, told Reuters.
"Out of them, a policeman, a woman and a child died."
The patrol had been guarding a polio vaccination team at the time of the suicide blast, he added.
