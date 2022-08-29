Pakistan: 1,061 killed in major floods, official sources say

He will have a brief tenure of 74 days as the head of India's judiciary and would demit office on 8 November
The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan (since June) has reached 1,061, according to figures released on Monday by the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The report showed said that 28 people had died in the previous 24 hours, but authorities were still trying to reach cut-off villages in the mountainous north.
The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year, it also brings a wave of destruction.
Officials say this year's monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people — one in seven Pakistanis -- destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.
The NDMA said more than two million acres of cultivated crops had been wiped out, 3,457km of roads destroyed, and 157 bridges washed away, in the terrible deluge.
