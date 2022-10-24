Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia today

The Saudi Crown Prince is also expected to visit Pakistan next month

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday, ARY News reported.

During his visit, Sharif would participate in the Saudi Investment Summit (SIS) and meet with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. The visit is taking place at the invitation Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman's invitation, reported ARY News.

The media portal while quoting sources said that the Crown Prince is also expected to visit Pakistan next month. The visit is taking place against the backdrop of the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries (Opec+) decision to cut oil production.

Pakistan has also reacted to the Opec+ decision and expressed support for Saudi Arabia over its decision while on the other hand, it has irked the United States.

"We appreciate the concerns of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability," Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Pakistan encourages a constructive approach on such issues based on engagement and mutual respect," the statement added. "We reaffirm our long-standing, abiding and fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," it noted, reported ARY News.

Opec+, the producer group comprising the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) plus allies including Russia, agreed to reduce two million barrels per day from November.

Pakistan has decided to side with Saudi Arabia as the kingdom continues to be at loggerheads with the United States over the cut in oil supply in the international market.

Incidentally, Pakistan's decision to back Saudi comes days after Biden called Pakistan one of the most "dangerous" nations in the world.

