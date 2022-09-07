Orchid named after Philippine President Marcos, first lady

‘Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos’ was unveiled at Singapore Botanical Garden

Singapore has named a ‘robust, free-flowering’ orchid after Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos during their visit to the country.

‘Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos’ was unveiled at the Singapore Botanical Garden on the last day of the couple’s state visit, local media reported.

In a Facebook post, Marcos on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the government of Singapore:

The Philippine president flew to Indonesia and Singapore for his inaugural state visits from September 4 to 7.

Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the national flower of the city-state, named after them.

Besides Marcos, previous Philippine presidents Rodrigo Duterte, Benigno Aquino III, and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo also received the honour.

