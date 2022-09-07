Orchid named after Philippine President Marcos, first lady

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Narendra Modi during her 4-day visit
Singapore has named a ‘robust, free-flowering’ orchid after Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos during their visit to the country.
‘Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos’ was unveiled at the Singapore Botanical Garden on the last day of the couple’s state visit, local media reported.
In a Facebook post, Marcos on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the government of Singapore:
The Philippine president flew to Indonesia and Singapore for his inaugural state visits from September 4 to 7.
Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the national flower of the city-state, named after them.
Besides Marcos, previous Philippine presidents Rodrigo Duterte, Benigno Aquino III, and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo also received the honour.
ALSO READ:
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Narendra Modi during her 4-day visit
He has been training in mountaineering since he was 5 years old
The two countries are likely to ink seven agreements
She suffered waist, hand and back injuries after the ordeal
At least 26 other people are missing
The social media sensation is attempting to increase media coverage of the devastation
It is now headed towards Japan
Nearly 6,000 guests — including foreign dignitaries — are expected to attend the ceremony