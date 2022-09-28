North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile: Seoul's military

The development comes days after its last test and ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to South Korea

Representational image

By AFP Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 1:41 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 1:42 PM

North Korea fired an "unidentified ballistic missile", Seoul's military said Wednesday, just days after its last test, and ahead of a visit to South Korea by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the waters more commonly known as the Sea of Japan.

