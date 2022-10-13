North Korea fires missile after flying warplanes near border

Visit aims 'to help keep international attention focused on the impact' of flooding, 'reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid'
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made early Friday but gave no further details.
It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days.
On Thursday, North Korea said it had tested long-range cruise missiles a day earlier.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korea had flown warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.
He added that the North Korean planes flew as close as 12 kilometers (7 miles) north of the inter-Korean border between late Thursday and early Friday.
It’s a highly unusual incident, and it comes amid heightened tensions between the rivals over North Korea's barrage of missile tests in recent days.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it responded by scrambling F-35 jets and other warplanes. There were no reports of clashes between the rivals.
Visit aims 'to help keep international attention focused on the impact' of flooding, 'reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid'
The country was left reeling after an ex-police officer forced his way into a small nursery last week, murdering 36 people – including 24 children
The 77-year-old ousted leader was detained on February 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government
Customs officers at Mumbai airport arrest two accused
Millions of people were displaced by this year’s disastrous floods, which were primarily caused by record monsoon rains, made worse by global warming
Tremor felt around 350 kilometers away in northern Balkh province
Three people are in custody now - one person who allegedly brought the victims to the other two, a married couple
Along with former Rappler researcher and writer Reynaldo Santos, she was convicted in a June 2020 cyber libel case brought by a businessman