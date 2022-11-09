Nirav Modi to be extradited to India, loses appeal in UK High Court

He offered the apology during a meeting to review safety rules, as the country continues to mourn for the 156 victims of the deadly stampede
The High Court in London on Wednesday ordered diamond merchant Nirav Modi's extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated $2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.
Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who presided over the appeal hearing earlier this year, delivered the verdict.
The 51-year-old businessman, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-east London, had been granted permission to appeal against District Judge Sam Goozee's Westminster Magistrates' Court ruling in favour of extradition last February.
The leave to appeal in the High Court was granted on two grounds – the first under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), to hear arguments if it would be “unjust or oppressive” to extradite Modi due to his mental state, and the second under Section 91 of the Extradition Act 2003, also related to his mental health.
Modi is also the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings: one with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking (LoUs) or loan agreements, and the second with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to laundering the proceeds of that fraud.
He also faces two additional charges regarding "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death”, which were added to the CBI case.
The four victims — one man and three women — had been buried in a pit outside the house
It will take 10 to 15 days to reach Rawalpindi, where convoys from other parts of the country are expected to join the rally, says PTI chief
Senior leaders attend the ceremony near Omarzo in Suri district of Zabul province, Afghanistan, says Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
A man named Khalid was also arrested, under whose name the gun recovered from the crime scene was registered
The victim was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment
He had cast his first ballot on October 23, 1951, in the Kalpa polling station — and voted for the 34th and last time on November 2
Khan promised to visit Ibtisam's house on his next visit to Wazirabad