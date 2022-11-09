Nirav Modi to be extradited to India, loses appeal in UK High Court

The diamond merchant faces charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an estimated $2 billion

By PTI Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 3:22 PM

The High Court in London on Wednesday ordered diamond merchant Nirav Modi's extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated $2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who presided over the appeal hearing earlier this year, delivered the verdict.

The 51-year-old businessman, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-east London, had been granted permission to appeal against District Judge Sam Goozee's Westminster Magistrates' Court ruling in favour of extradition last February.

The leave to appeal in the High Court was granted on two grounds – the first under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), to hear arguments if it would be “unjust or oppressive” to extradite Modi due to his mental state, and the second under Section 91 of the Extradition Act 2003, also related to his mental health.

Modi is also the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings: one with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking (LoUs) or loan agreements, and the second with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to laundering the proceeds of that fraud.

He also faces two additional charges regarding "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death”, which were added to the CBI case.

