Nepal, India flooding kills over 150, destroys homes

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
More than 150 people have died in flooding across India and Nepal, officials said on Thursday, as unseasonably heavy rains across the region led to flash floods in several areas, stranding residents and destroying homes and infrastructure.
The north Indian state of Uttarakhand has been especially badly-hit, with 48 confirmed deaths, SA Murugesan, secretary of the state’s disaster management department told Reuters.
In Nainital, a popular tourist destination in the Himalayan state, the town’s main lake broke its banks, submerging the main thoroughfare and damaging bridges and rail tracks. And rescuers from India’s paramilitary National Disaster Response Force were evacuating residents from communities hit by landslides.
>> Kerala rains: Periyar riverbank put on high alert, waters may flood in Ernakulam
>> India: Military conducts rescue, relief missions as heavy rains batter Kerala
India’s federal interior minister Amit Shah is set to survey affected areas on Thursday.
Some 42 people have died in the last week in the southern Indian state of Kerala, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office.
In neighbouring Nepal, at least 77 people have died.
India’s annual monsoon rains usually run from June to September.
The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
No other injuries have been reported thus far
Asia4 days ago
Actor asks Indian Prime Minister Modi to issue cards for those with artificial limbs
Asia4 days ago
Visit may be Russian president's last face-to-face meeting with a foreign dignitary as Covid curbs come into effect next week
Asia4 days ago
Two people rescued, 4 still missing
Asia4 days ago
Success of the vaccination campaign credited with driving down coronavirus cases since the devastating months at the start of the year.
Asia5 days ago
Millions of Indian households are facing strains on their budgets
Asia5 days ago
Blast shatters windows of nearby buildings, halts traffic
Asia5 days ago