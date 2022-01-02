Nepal: 7 dead, dozen injured after bus with mourners veers off highway

The BCCI President had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy
Asia1 day ago
A bus veered off a mountain highway in Nepal on Sunday, leaving at least seven dead and about a dozen injured, officials said.
The bus was carrying mourners who were transporting the body of a relative back to their village, government administrator Shashi Dhar Ghimire said by phone.
The bus had 35 people people on board when it drove off a mountain near Laguwa village, some 300km (190 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.
Police and villagers rushed to the scene to pull out survivors and recover the bodies soon after the crash on Sunday morning. At least 13 were reported injured.
The cause of the accident was not known but mountain roads are generally covered with heavy fog in the morning, causing poor visibility.
ALSO READ:
Accidents in Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountainous terrain, are generally blamed on poor conditions of both vehicles and roads.
The BCCI President had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy
Asia1 day ago
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing
Asia2 days ago
India is home to around 75 per cent of the world’s tigers
Asia2 days ago
The quake struck at a depth of 200km
Asia3 days ago
Only agricultural land, farm house and plantation property do not come under ruling
Asia3 days ago
Girl says her biggest dream is to be one of the first Indians to set foot on Mars
Asia5 days ago
Closure comes on the same day the Central Bank of Sri Lanka tightened restrictions on foreign currency remittances
Asia5 days ago
Fire broke out in the middle of the night on Friday when many of the 700 passengers were sleeping
Asia6 days ago