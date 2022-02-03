Myanmar: Junta files eleventh corruption charge against Suu Kyi

At least 58 people have been arrested since last week after posting notices on Facebook that their shops and businesses would be closed on Tuesday
Asia2 days ago
Myanmar’s junta has filed an eleventh corruption charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, it said on Thursday, the latest in a slew of indictments against the Nobel laureate who faces more than 150 years in prison.
Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the February 1 coup last year that triggered mass protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent with more than 1,500 civilians killed, according to a local monitoring group.
She has already been sentenced to six years in jail for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law — although she will remain under house arrest while she fights other charges.
Police filed a further corruption charge against Suu Kyi for allegedly receiving $550,000 as a donation for a charity foundation named after her mother, the junta’s information team said in a statement.
Each corruption charge carries a possible 15-year jail term.
The junta statement gave no details on when court proceedings would begin.
Suu Kyi is already on trial for breaching the official secrets act — where she is accused alongside detained Australian academic Sean Turnell — as well as several other corruption-related charges.
This week the junta announced she will face a further trial beginning mid-February on charges of influencing the country’s election commission during 2020 polls that saw her party defeat a military-aligned rival.
At least 58 people have been arrested since last week after posting notices on Facebook that their shops and businesses would be closed on Tuesday
Asia2 days ago
Imran Khan’s special adviser on religious affairs and religious harmony assured Pakistani Christians that the attackers would be apprehended
Asia3 days ago
Thousands of citizens wanting to return home have faced delays due to a bottleneck of people in the country’s border quarantine system
Asia3 days ago
The Pakistani Prime Minister will also seek Chinese support in areas of finance, trade and investment
Asia3 days ago
Pastor William Siraj died instantly in the ambush in Peshawar while Rev Patrick Naeem was injured
Asia4 days ago
'She’s recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now,' said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Asia4 days ago
A Tiktok said a group was 'meeting everyday' to plan to assassinate Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Asia4 days ago
Operations continue at 27 airports across Afghanistan, including three military airports
Asia4 days ago