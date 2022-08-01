Myanmar detains Japanese man, Japan govt spokesman confirms

Ban on non-essentials reduces pressure on the currency: Miftah Ismail
A Japanese government spokesman confirmed on Monday that a Japanese man had been detained in Myanmar, and said the government was calling for his release as soon as possible.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a news conference that a Japanese man in his 20s, who had been filming a demonstration on July 30 had been detained, and that the Japanese embassy in Myanmar was pressing the government for his release.
Kihara did not give a name, but local media reports have named the man as documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota.
