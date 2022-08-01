UAE

Myanmar detains Japanese man, Japan govt spokesman confirms

He had been filming a demonstration on July 30

File photo
By Reuters

Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 9:59 AM

A Japanese government spokesman confirmed on Monday that a Japanese man had been detained in Myanmar, and said the government was calling for his release as soon as possible.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a news conference that a Japanese man in his 20s, who had been filming a demonstration on July 30 had been detained, and that the Japanese embassy in Myanmar was pressing the government for his release.

Kihara did not give a name, but local media reports have named the man as documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota.

