Mumbai: Six minor girls escape from hostel by breaking window, grill of the washroom

Before fleeing, they also locked the gate of the constable's room from the outside, so that they would not be followed

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 12:27 PM

Six girls escaped from the Government Girls Hostel located in the Govandi area of Mumbai by breaking the window and grill of the washroom.

Shockingly, before fleeing, these girls also locked the gate of the constable's room from the outside, so that they would not be followed.

All these six girls are minors. The police have been able to identify all the girls.

Local police are investigating further in this matter.

