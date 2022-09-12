Mumbai: Six minor girls escape from hostel by breaking window, grill of the washroom

Mumbai mission was reportedly conducted on instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Six girls escaped from the Government Girls Hostel located in the Govandi area of Mumbai by breaking the window and grill of the washroom.
Shockingly, before fleeing, these girls also locked the gate of the constable's room from the outside, so that they would not be followed.
All these six girls are minors. The police have been able to identify all the girls.
Local police are investigating further in this matter.
ALSO READ:
Mumbai mission was reportedly conducted on instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Show of religious harmony as Baba Madhudas Mandir in Balochistan village shelters those displaced by catastrophic flooding
The arrests were made near the West Bengal-Nepal border
'There is so much uncertainty over whether classes are going to be cancelled', says resident
Foreigners will now be able to apply for the same
RK Shishir has topped the examination
Khan was on his way to Gujranwala for rally
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties