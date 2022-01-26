Mobs burn Indian train carriages in rail jobs protest

Progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations
Asia4 days ago
Angry mobs in eastern India set fire to train carriages on Wednesday in protests over access to railway jobs that have seen police violently disperse crowds with tear gas and baton charges.
Bihar state has been on edge since the start of the week over claims by young job applicants that an entrance exam for the government-run rail sector was being conducted unfairly.
Protests began on a small scale on Monday but have since spread, with crowds pelting stones at train cars, blocking tracks and burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
More than a dozen people have been arrested for participating in the demonstrations, which have broken out at railway stations across Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
Police have been criticised for a heavy-handed crackdown, with social media footage showing officers barging into the homes of suspected demonstrators and flogging them.
ALSO READ:
“The youth have the right to talk about unemployment,” senior opposition lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi said in a Twitter post condemning the attack.
Joblessness has long been a millstone around the Indian economy’s neck, with unemployment figures at their worst since the 1970s even before the Covid-19 pandemic wrought havoc on local commerce.
More than 10 million people were participating in the current railway employment exams in competition for just 35,000 vacancies, according to local media.
Progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations
Asia4 days ago
Before Thich Nhat Hanh's return to Vietnam in 2018, he set up retreats around the world and wrote over 100 books including on mindfulness and meditation
Asia4 days ago
Supriya Sahu's video clip shows a small ape playing in a field surrounded by straws in Tamil Nadu.
Asia4 days ago
Talks with Western officials on Sunday to focus on human rights and humanitarian aid as a poverty crisis deepens.
Asia4 days ago
This is the third time the 96-year-old has been hospitalised in the space of a few weeks
Asia4 days ago
Multiple reports of damage to buildings, water pipes and roads have been confirmed
Asia4 days ago
More than 300 accounts had been removed 'for violating our platform manipulation and spam policy,' Twitter said in a statement
Asia4 days ago
The quake struck south-east of the Sarangani province
Asia4 days ago