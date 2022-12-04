Misguided getaway sets off another security alert at Israeli airport

The gruesome discovery of their bodies by the police is latest scandal to rock troubled Bureau of Corrections, which runs country's overcrowded prison system
A Palestinian car thief rammed through a checkpoint on the way to Israel's main airport on Sunday, authorities said, setting off a security alert in what they described as the result of poor navigation on his part rather than an attempted attack.
Video circulated on social media showed passengers in Ben Gurion Airport's departure terminal crouching alongside their luggage as instructions sounded over loudhailers.
Police said the suspect, a Palestinian in Israel, arrived at the airport checkpoint in a stolen car and raced through toward the main terminal. During a brief pursuit, he was shot and arrested.
It was at least the fifth such incident in recent months, an Israel Airports Authority spokesperson said.
As in previous cases, the suspect was believed to have taken a wrong turn off the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, Israeli officials said. That meant his attempted getaway accidentally brought him to one of the country's most protected facilities.
"It happens almost every week," a police spokesperson said.
ALSO READ:
The gruesome discovery of their bodies by the police is latest scandal to rock troubled Bureau of Corrections, which runs country's overcrowded prison system
It will be the first time that they are collaborating with countries beyond the United States on a major defence equipment project
Tomato, onion growers are in tears following price crash in the south Indian state
According to authorities, manual passes are now being issued to passengers
The Southeast Asian country has seen a spike in cases of acute kidney injury since August, with the deaths of at least 199 people — mostly children
The police registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the two accused youths
The leader, who steered the country through a transformational era, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 96
Although it is one of the most contagious human viruses,it is almost entirely preventable through inoculation