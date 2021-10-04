Manila mayor files candidacy for Philippines presidency

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
Manila City mayor Francisco Domagoso registered to run for the presidency of the Philippines on Monday, touting himself as a unifying candidate of humble beginnings who can heal an economy and livelihoods damaged by the pandemic.
Domagoso, 46, a former actor, is the second contestant to sign up for the May 2022 election to lead the Philippines for the next six years, after newly retired boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.
“We are too divisive and indecisive that caused the stunting of our economy on top of the pandemic,” said Domagoso, known better for his celebrity screen name, Isko Moreno, after filing his candidacy.
“Let us heal our country and together there will be better future for each and every one of us.”
Domagoso’s charisma and humble roots have made him popular in Manila, but experts say he could struggle to win over voters in southern provinces.
He earlier led a flag-raising ceremony at Manila city hall and offered a prayer at a church in a community where he grew up as a garbage collector from the city slums. Dozens greeted the mayor near the filing venue.
Domagoso was spotted by a talent scout while attending a funeral and became a matinee idol in a popular variety show before shifting to roles in more mainstream films.
He was elected Manila mayor in 2019. He ran unsuccessfully for senator in 2016, after nine years as Manila’s vice mayor.
His running mate for the vice-presidency — a separate contest — will be Willie Ong, a doctor followed on Facebook by 16 million users, who tap his free medical advice.
President Rodrigo Duterte at the weekend said he would retire and not contest the vice-presidency as earlier agreed, but his daughter, Sara, would run for president.
The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
No other injuries have been reported thus far
Asia4 days ago
Actor asks Indian Prime Minister Modi to issue cards for those with artificial limbs
Asia4 days ago
Visit may be Russian president's last face-to-face meeting with a foreign dignitary as Covid curbs come into effect next week
Asia4 days ago
Two people rescued, 4 still missing
Asia4 days ago
Success of the vaccination campaign credited with driving down coronavirus cases since the devastating months at the start of the year.
Asia5 days ago
Millions of Indian households are facing strains on their budgets
Asia5 days ago
Indian states of Uttarakhand and Kerala worst hit by battering rains
Asia5 days ago