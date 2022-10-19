Mallikarjun Kharge elected new president of Indian National Congress, defeating Shashi Tharoor

The deceased, four of whom died on the spot, included a child, a woman and four men, according to the police
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday said that veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge has won the elections held to elect the party's president.
"Mallikarjun Kharge wins the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes, Shashi Tharoor got about 1000 votes. Kharge has won with 8times more votes," Pramod Tiwari said.
Shashi Tharoor, who was pitted against Kharge conceded his defeat and wished the veteran leader "all success."
"It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of@INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues & to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India." Tharoor tweeted.
More than 9,500 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election which took place at the culmination of the party's organizational polls.
As per Congress sources, the elected president will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the Congress headquarters.
ALSO READ:
The deceased, four of whom died on the spot, included a child, a woman and four men, according to the police
These vehicles have had steel tubes added to their forks, boosting them by a few extra feet to allow them to operate in the worst kinds of flooding
The annual repair and maintenance work on both runways will be carried out
He warns of long march to Islamabad in case election dates are not announced
The minister, who was questioned by the agency, claims he was offered to be made the chief minister
He will succeed Justice U U Lalit to become the 50th Chief Justice of India
Footage from the site showed large parts of the building on fire after the crash
The programme will admit 1,000 Afghans, who are at risk under Taliban rule, per month and their family members