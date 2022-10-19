Mallikarjun Kharge elected new president of Indian National Congress, defeating Shashi Tharoor

He will take over the charge from Sonia Gandhi, who has been interim president since Rahul stepped down after party's loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Source: PTI

Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 12:33 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 12:45 PM

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday said that veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge has won the elections held to elect the party's president.

"Mallikarjun Kharge wins the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes, Shashi Tharoor got about 1000 votes. Kharge has won with 8times more votes," Pramod Tiwari said.

Shashi Tharoor, who was pitted against Kharge conceded his defeat and wished the veteran leader "all success."

"It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of@INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues & to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India." Tharoor tweeted.

More than 9,500 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election which took place at the culmination of the party's organizational polls.

As per Congress sources, the elected president will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the Congress headquarters.

