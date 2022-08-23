UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Malaysia's top court upholds 12-year jail sentence against former PM Najib

This was his final appeal

File photo
File photo

By Reuters

Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 12:42 PM

Malaysia's Federal Court on Tuesday upheld former prime minister Najib Razak's guilty conviction and a 12-year jail sentence on corruption charges.

The top court also denied Najib's request for a stay of sentence.

This was Najib's final appeal.

More to follow.


More news from Asia