The incident happened while the senior government official was visiting a temple as part of a probe
Malaysia's Federal Court on Tuesday upheld former prime minister Najib Razak's guilty conviction and a 12-year jail sentence on corruption charges.
The top court also denied Najib's request for a stay of sentence.
This was Najib's final appeal.
More to follow.
The incident happened while the senior government official was visiting a temple as part of a probe
He and his gang rob the rich and give some of the money to the poor
He was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an additional sessions judge
Unofficial reports put the toll much higher
He had been conspiring against the South Asian nation's leadership elite
They allegedly promised to take care of his ongoing legal cases as well
He had been making fiery speeches to gatherings across the South Asian nation
According to a survey done at the weekend by the Mainichi Shimbun daily, Kishida's support fell to 36 per cent from 52 per cent a month ago