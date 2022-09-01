Malaysia's former first lady Rosmah found guilty of bribery

Meghdoot generator produces water within hours of being switched on and generates 1,000 litres of water in a day
A Malaysian court found Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, guilty on Thursday of seeking and receiving bribes in exchange for government contracts, just days after her husband was jailed for corruption.
Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said the prosecution proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Before delivering the sentence, the judge asked Rosmah's lawyers to present their case for mitigation.
Rosmah, who faces jail time and a financial penalty, addressed the judge tearfully immediately after the verdict.
"I must admit that I'm very sad with what happened today," she said. "Nobody saw me taking the money, nobody saw me counting the money.... but if that's the conclusion, I leave it to God."
Rosmah,70, had pleaded not guilty to three charges of soliciting and receiving bribes between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure a $279 million solar power supply project from the government when her husband was in power.
The charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of at least five times the amount of the bribe, although Rosmah could seek a stay on sentencing by the Kuala Lumpur High Court pending appeals to higher courts.
Prosecutors say Rosmah sought a bribe of 187.5 million ringgit ($41.80 million), and received 6.5 million ringgit from an official of the company that won the project.
Rosmah has argued that she was framed by her former aide as well as several government and company officials involved in the project.
Najib and his wife, who has faced criticism for her lavish lifestyle, are at the centre of a wide-ranging crackdown on corruption mounted after defeat in a historic 2018 election ended Najib's nine years in power.
Last week, Najib began serving a 12-year jail sentence after Malaysia's top court upheld his conviction in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He remains on trial in four other corruption cases.
ALSO READ:
Meghdoot generator produces water within hours of being switched on and generates 1,000 litres of water in a day
There has even been a 400% increase in average rainfall in some areas of the country
He thanks Pakistanis both in the country and overseas for donating
More than 1,000 people have died while one-third of the country’s 220 million population has been directly affected
The victim claimed that his life was in danger and requested protection
Heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces of the country
Dr. Takeshi Kasai is accused of undermining efforts to stop the Covid-19 pandemic in the continent
His philosophies were based on the idea that workers and companies must be motivated by pure intentions, not by greed, and ultimately the desire to serve society