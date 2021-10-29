Malaysia to require firms to have at least one female director

Kerala minister has urged people in the area not to panic.
Asia14 hours ago
Companies listed in Malaysia will be required to have at least one female director on their boards starting next year, the government said Friday, a rare policy for an Asian country.
About 250 companies, around a quarter of those listed on the Malaysian stock exchange, still don’t have women on their boards, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.
The new policy was aimed at “recognising the role of women in the decision-making process and strengthening leadership as well effectiveness of (boards),” he told parliament, as he unveiled next year’s budget.
“The contribution of women in the economy has never been denied but needs to be strengthened.”
It will take effect in September for large companies, and in June 2023 for others that are listed.
ALSO READ:
Gender quotas on corporate boards have become common in the West, and countries including Norway, Spain and Italy introduced laws aimed at boosting female representation.
But they are still rare in Asia. India is another country in the region that has introduced a quota, requiring at least one female director on the board of listed firms.
Kerala minister has urged people in the area not to panic.
Asia14 hours ago
Das first took the helm in December 2018
Asia16 hours ago
He also offered words of caution to those who think the BJP might be overthrown
Asia1 day ago
The controversial NCB witness is involved in cheating cases.
Asia1 day ago
Police are conducting an inquiry into four complaints.
Asia1 day ago
Authorities move to keep most indoors in week-long lockdown
Asia2 days ago
Kabul would earn hundreds of millions of dollars in transit fees.
Asia2 days ago
Cabinet issues new action plan to reduce waste, promote renewables.
Asia3 days ago