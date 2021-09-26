Magnitude 5.7 quake hits south of Philippines capital

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck south of the Philippines capital Manila early on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. Phivolcs also warned of possible damages and aftershocks
The agency said the quake struck at a depth of 74km and that aftershocks and damage could be expected.
The epicentre of the earthquake was in Occidental Mindoro province, and it was felt in Manila. The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent quakes, particularly in the south.
