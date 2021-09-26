Magnitude 5.7 quake hits south of Philippines capital

Buildings are reflected beside docked boats in the waters of Manila's bay. — AP

Manila - The epicentre of the earthquake was in Occidental Mindoro province

By Reuters Published: Sun 26 Sep 2021, 10:00 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck south of the Philippines capital Manila early on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. Phivolcs also warned of possible damages and aftershocks

The agency said the quake struck at a depth of 74km and that aftershocks and damage could be expected.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Occidental Mindoro province, and it was felt in Manila. The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent quakes, particularly in the south.