Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts northeastern Afghanistan

The startup ecosystem is witnessing a huge amount of traction from Indian companies, many of whom are looking to use technology to enrich social experiences
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday jolted the Afghan city of Faizabad, the capital city of northeastern Badakhshan province, a Taliban official said.
Abdul Wahid Rayan, the director of the Taliban news agency Bakhtar, said the centre of the quake was Shaghnan district and it was felt in other parts of the province.
He had no information on any casualties or damage caused by the quake, but local media reported it was felt around 350 kilometers away in northern Balkh province.
In June, a powerful earthquake ignited another crisis in the struggling country, underscoring the Taliban’s limited capabilities and isolation. United Nations officials said at the time that 770 people were killed, while the Taliban put the death toll at 1,150.
Overstretched aid groups already keeping millions of Afghans alive rushed supplies to victims of the June quake, but most countries responded tepidly to the Taliban's calls for international help.
The international cutoff of Afghanistan’s financing has deepened the country’s economic collapse and fuelled its humanitarian crises.
The startup ecosystem is witnessing a huge amount of traction from Indian companies, many of whom are looking to use technology to enrich social experiences
Women will also be allowed to apply in the Agniveer recruitment scheme
CM Kejriwal also approves project to make Yamuna pollution-free
Aggressive steps needed to be taken immediately to avert potentially recurrent heat disasters, says report released ahead of the next month's COP27 summit
The country has one of Asia's highest smartphone penetration rates, at 61 per cent of its population of 110 million
India is now the country with the highest rate of female aviators, according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots
The move will pave the way for general elections that are expected to be held in early November
He will jointly chair the round-table discussions along with the president of Egypt and the prime minister of Norway