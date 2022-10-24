Look: Philippine airport shut as Korean Air plane overshoots runway

No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crew members, who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides

Photos: AP

By AP Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 9:33 AM

A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a Philippine airport on Monday, after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crew members, who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled, as the Mactan-Cebu International Airport —one of the country’s busiest airports — remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone usable runway.

The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off, and its nose was heavily damaged. The plane lay tipped forward on a grassy area with its front landing wheel not visible, and emergency slides deployed at the doors. A ripped-open hole was also visible at the top of the plane, near a front door.

Philippine officials said that the plane’s remaining fuel would be siphoned off before the aircraft would be removed from the runway’s end. Authorities were also assessing if the other aircraft that were stranded at the airport could be allowed to fly out safely.

Dozens of flights to and from Cebu province were cancelled, including those of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, which initially announced more than 50 cancelled domestic flights.

A Philippine investigation of the accident was underway.

The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co said in a statement.

“All passengers are safe, and being attended by ground personnel,” the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement.

