Look: Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty takes crown home

She hails from Karnataka

Photos: @missindiaorg/Instagram

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 8:50 AM Last updated: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 8:54 AM

Sini Shetty was crowned as Femina Miss India World 2022, last evening. The pageant winner hails from Karnataka.

Close on her heels are Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat and Uttar Pradesh’s Shinata Chauhan, who were declared the first and second runners up, respectively.

The panel of judges for the event included Femina Miss India 2022 mentor, actress, and former Miss India, Neha Dhupia; actress, Malaika Arora; singer, choreographer, and performing artist, Shiamak Davar; actor, Dino Morea; fashion designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi; and former Indian cricket women’s team captain, Mithali Raj.

The pageant's grand finale was held at Jio World Convention Centre and saw many celebrities in attendance.

Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler performed on stage, leaving audiences gripped.

The evening came to an end with the crowning ceremony. Former winners Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, and Manya Omprakash Singh crowned their successors. Sini Shetty will now represent India at the 71st Miss World pageant.

