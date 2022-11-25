Look: Inside UAE-funded cardiology institute in Pakistan

The Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology is expected to benefit 12 million Pakistanis in the Balochistan province

Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday opened the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology, which is located in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

The building is constructed on a 121,406sqm area, and at a cost of $27.30 million funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The move follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with the support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The project is implemented within the framework of the continuous support of the leadership of the UAE to Pakistan.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, director of the UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAE PAP) said such initiatives contribute to the comprehensive development of the individual and society, support and strengthen the capabilities of the health sector in Pakistan, and enable it to provide the best healthcare services to its citizens.

Through these initiatives, multiple health projects were implemented and completed, he noted.

The institute will serve as a reference centre for hospitals and clinics in the region concerning the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

It will benefit 12 million Pakistanis in the Balochistan province. The number of heart patients is about 70,900, of whom more than 1,064 die annually due to the lack of treatment.

The institute's absorptive capacity includes providing diagnostic and treatment services to over 500 patients daily and 182,000 patients annually, with a medical staff of 136 doctors and specialists, in addition to 350 nurses and technicians.

The institute consists of 17 buildings. The main building includes outpatient departments, specialised clinics, an emergency department, a dental department, a cardiac catheterisation room, intensive care units, and inpatient suites with a capacity of 120 beds. Also, a dialysis department with a capacity of 18 beds, a pharmacy and eight specialised laboratories for medical examinations (nuclear radiation, biochemistry, hematology, immunology, bacteria, molecular biology production, and two others for cardiac catheterisation).

It also includes a biomedical department to conduct clinical research and scientific studies on cases of cardiovascular disease using modern technologies.

It also contains independent administrative and service buildings that include housing for doctors, nurses, and administrators, in addition to a mosque, a building for the administration of the institute, a club for doctors and employees, an energy management station, centres for collecting medical and hazardous waste, a helipad for ambulance planes, a fire station, control towers, gardens, a market, and parking lots.