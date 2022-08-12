Look: Daughters of Indian PM Modi's staff celebrate Raksha Bandhan with him

No tsunami warning has been issued
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a special Raksha Bandhan at his residence in the national capital, with the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, and others working at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The PMO shared a video in which PM Modi was seen celebrating the festival, and happily interacting with them as they came forward one-by-one to tie a Rakhi on his wrist.
Earlier that day, PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of the country on this occasion.
"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi tweeted.
Interestingly, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani counterpart Qamar Mohsin Shaikh had sent him a sacred thread (Rakhi) and wished him for the 2024 general elections.
Speaking to ANI, Qamar said she had made all preparations, and expected to meet PM Modi this time.
"I hope he [PM Modi] will call me [to] Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," she added.
She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him for the 2024 election.
"I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing good work like you are doing," she said.
Shaikh had sent a Rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to him last year too.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion.
"Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," Shah tweeted.
Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when siblings come together to celebrate their special bond. As per tradition, sisters tie a sacred thread on their brothers' wrists and in return, brothers shower them with presents.
