Look: 3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6 months constructing Tiangong space station

Shehbaz Sharif lauds bravery of security guard who was wounded while saving life of envoy
Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country’s ambitious space program, state TV reported.
A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe touched down at a landing site in the Gobi Desert in northern China at approximately 8:10 p.m. (1210 GMT), China Central Television reported.
The three astronauts were part of the Shenzhou-14 mission, which launched in June. The Tiangong is part of official Chinese plans for a permanent human presence in orbit.
China in 2003 became the third government to send an astronaut into orbit on its own after the former Soviet Union and the United States.
The government has landed robot probes on the little-explored far side of the moon and on Mars. In 2020, a probe returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.
A crew of three Chinese astronauts blasted off Tuesday for Tiangong’s final construction stage. The station’s third and final module docked with the station this month.
Shehbaz Sharif lauds bravery of security guard who was wounded while saving life of envoy
The gruesome discovery of their bodies by the police is latest scandal to rock troubled Bureau of Corrections, which runs country's overcrowded prison system
It will be the first time that they are collaborating with countries beyond the United States on a major defence equipment project
Tomato, onion growers are in tears following price crash in the south Indian state
According to authorities, manual passes are now being issued to passengers
The Southeast Asian country has seen a spike in cases of acute kidney injury since August, with the deaths of at least 199 people — mostly children
The police registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the two accused youths
The leader, who steered the country through a transformational era, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 96