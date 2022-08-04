'Koi Mil Gaya' actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies of cardiac arrest at 67

Macroeconomic data, US-China tensions weigh on investor sentiment
Veteran Indian actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, best known for starring in films such as 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', “Koi Mil Gaya' and 'Ready', died on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest, a family member said.
The 67-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest ten days ago, and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhiruben Ambani hospital in suburban Mumbai.
“He was admitted to the hospital for eight to ten days as he suffered cardiac arrest. He had breathing issues, and was undergoing treatment. He passed away today morning at 4am due to cardiac arrest,” his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi told PTI.
The character artist had delivered memorable performances in Hindi films such as 'Taal', 'Fiza', 'Asoka', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Krrish', and 'Gulabo Sitabo', as well as web series the hugely-popular 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was one of the firsts from the film industry to pay tribute to the actor.
"RIP Mithilesh ji", wrote the filmmaker, who collaborated with Chaturvedi on series "Scam 1992", in an Instagram story.
The official Twitter handle of Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) posted:
"CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Mithilesh Chaturvedi."
Chaturvedi's last rites will be held in the evening at a crematorium in Versova.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
ALSO READ:
Macroeconomic data, US-China tensions weigh on investor sentiment
She was the highest-profile elected US official to make the trip in 25 years
The project is estimated to be worth over Rs30 billion
Country reported first death due to the disease earlier this week
Cyber police conducted raid, seized technical equipment
According to reports, the baby possesses seven of the eight characteristics associated with the species
This is a further relaxation of its Covid-19 policies, as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy
There is no need to for the same with sea transport, says minister