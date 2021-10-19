Kerala rains: Orange alert issued for several districts tomorrow

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, sounded an orange alert for October 20 in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, among others, in rain-battered Kerala.
Additional districts that have been issued with an orange alert include Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded in Kasargod, Alapuzha and Kollam district for October 20.
Predicting the weather conditions, the agency also issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on October 21 — while Kannur and Kasargod districts will remain on yellow alert on Tuesday.
This comes amid incessant rainfall in the state over the past few days.
Meanwhile, dam authorities in Kerala are taking cognisance of the situation arising out of the torrential rainfall. Shutters of several dams have been opened to prevent them from overflowing.
According to official estimates, heavy rains in the state have claimed the lives of 27 people. Of these, 14 deaths were reported in Kottayam district, 10 in Idukki district, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.
