Kathmandu airport terminal evacuated after call about ‘suspicious object’

Authorities have cleared all staff and passengers

By ANI

Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 2:51 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 May 2022, 2:55 PM

Nepal airport authorities on Wednesday vacated the domestic terminal of Tribhuvan International Airport after a phone call claiming that a suspicious object was planted inside the terminal was received.

The airport authorities said they evacuated passengers and staff members after receiving the call.

Meanwhile, a search for the suspicious object is underway.

The authorities are also trying to identify the source of the phone call.

