Kathmandu airport terminal evacuated after call about ‘suspicious object’

Asia
Nepal airport authorities on Wednesday vacated the domestic terminal of Tribhuvan International Airport after a phone call claiming that a suspicious object was planted inside the terminal was received.
The airport authorities said they evacuated passengers and staff members after receiving the call.
Meanwhile, a search for the suspicious object is underway.
The authorities are also trying to identify the source of the phone call.
