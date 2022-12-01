Karnataka farmer gets Rs8 for 205kg onions after travelling 416km

Certain sections of the Indian media reported that hackers have allegedly demanded Rs2 billion in cryptocurrency
Tomato and onion growers are a worried lot as the bumper harvest has led to a crash in prices in the state. The Kolar district fruits and vegetable growers struggle committee has demanded the government announce a minimum support price for onion and tomato growers to safeguard the interests of farmers.
According to sources in the Yeshwanthpur Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Yard in Bengaluru onion prices had dropped to somewhere between Rs2 per kg and Rs10, a few days ago. However, it has now stabilised in the range of Rs12 to Rs18 per kg depending on the quality for the produce.
“Even Rs12 a kg is a pittance for all our hardship. A decent amount goes in transportation, loading and unloading and investment made on growing the crop,” an onion grower in Bengaluru rued. People bringing their produce from far flung areas with a hope of getting a good price were a disappointed lot.
Farmer Pavadeppa Hallikeri from Thimmapura in Gadag district in North Karnataka got a good harvest and instead of selling it at the Gadag APMC Yard, he decided to sell to in Bengaluru.
On reaching Bengaluru market with 205kg of onions on November 22, he got to know that the price crashed in the city to Rs2 per kg. Thus, he got Rs410 and he had to pay Rs401.64 as the unloading charges. He got only Rs8.36 in hand, and a photo image of his bill has now gone viral in social media.
“It was a mistake to grow onions and take it to Bengaluru for good return,” the onion grower told reporters. Hallikeri said for farmers from his region it was double whammy — there were floods in the region and the price crash. The woes of tomato producers from south Karnataka are no different from onion growers from north Karnataka.
According to Manjunath, a wholesale vegetable dealer in Bengaluru’s KR Market, tomatoes are being sold from Rs5 to Rs6 per kg in the wholesale market while in retail, the prices are between Rs8 and Rs12 per kg. The Kolar district fruits and vegetable growers struggle committee president Neelaturu Chinnappa Reddy has demanded that the government announce minimum support price for onions, potatoes and tomatoes.
“We vegetable growers are in tears. For all the hard work, labour, investment and months of waiting, we are hardly getting a return of Rs1.50 for each kilogram of tomatoes these days. For two quintals of tomatoes grown, we are getting only Rs300,” Reddy said.
Certain sections of the Indian media reported that hackers have allegedly demanded Rs2 billion in cryptocurrency
Group, largely driven out in 2010, emboldened by the Afghan Taliban's return to power in Kabul
Since April, the country has registered 20 new polio cases, and the outbreak has been seen as a blow to the efforts to eradicate the disease
The police set up a hideout in the area after midnight, and caught the person in the act
Ex gratia of Rs1 lakh announced to those who were grievously injured
The travellers were intercepted after they crossed the green channel and their baggage was examined through x-ray
China's zero Covid strategy has suspended access to neighbourhoods for weeks at a time
Bengaluru-based 45-year-old has been jobless for six months and suffered financial loss in Bitcoin trade