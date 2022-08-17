Japanese prosecutors arrest former member of Olympic panel over suspected graft

He was suspected of receiving bribes amounting to hundreds of billions of yen, from the clothing retailer Aoki Holdings

On Wednesday, Japanese prosecutors arrested Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, on suspicion of receiving bribes, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office said.

Takahashi was not immediately available for comment.

The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported that he was suspected of receiving bribes amounting to hundreds of billions of yen from the clothing retailer Aoki Holdings.

The former chairman of Aoki Holdings, Hironori Aoki, and two other executives linked to the company were also arrested in connection with the case, according to the prosecutor's office.

Aoki Holdings said it was confirming the details, and did not elaborate when Reuters asked for comment.

According to previous media reports,investigators had been looking into whether payments of 45 million yen ($325,544), made between 2017 and 2021 — to a company run by Takahashi — violated a law that prohibits public servants from taking money in relation to their positions.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors conducted a string of raids in late July, including at Takahashi's home and the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group.

Takahashi is a former executive of Dentsu Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Group. A spokesperson for the company had no immediate comment.

