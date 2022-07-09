Japan: 'Undeniable' flaws in security for Abe, police chief says

He pledges to "fully grasp the problems and take appropriate action"

Photo: AP

By AFP Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 2:38 PM

There were "undeniable" flaws in security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the head of police in the area where the leader was assassinated admitted on Saturday, pledging an investigation.

"I believe it is undeniable that there were problems with the guarding and safety measures for former prime minister Abe," Tomoaki Onizuka, head of the Nara prefectural police, told reporters, pledging to "fully grasp the problems and take appropriate action".

ALSO READ: