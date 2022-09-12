Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing: Report

'There is so much uncertainty over whether classes are going to be cancelled', says resident
Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of Covid-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.
The government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.
Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television programme on Sunday that "a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism," adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.
Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travellers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure Covid-19 tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.
ALSO READ:
'There is so much uncertainty over whether classes are going to be cancelled', says resident
Foreigners will now be able to apply for the same
RK Shishir has topped the examination
Khan was on his way to Gujranwala for rally
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties
Over $30 billion in damages incurred, 33 million displaced by flooding
Pakistani Kulsoom never thought she would be able to reunite with her Indian brother
There has been an outbreak of asthma, malaria and certain skin diseases