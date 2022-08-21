Japan PM tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild

He took a PCR test on Sunday "after experiencing a mild temperature and a cough"

By AFP Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 2:38 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Sunday, a week before the leader was expected to attend an African development conference in Tunisia.

The official from the Prime Minister's Office of Japan told AFP that Kishida took a PCR test on Sunday "after experiencing a mild temperature and a cough" from Saturday evening. Reports in local media including public broadcaster NHK said he may attend the development conference remotely.

ALSO READ: