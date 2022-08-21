Japan PM tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild

Some PTI leaders instructed to appear before Election Commission on August 30
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Sunday, a week before the leader was expected to attend an African development conference in Tunisia.
The official from the Prime Minister's Office of Japan told AFP that Kishida took a PCR test on Sunday "after experiencing a mild temperature and a cough" from Saturday evening. Reports in local media including public broadcaster NHK said he may attend the development conference remotely.
ALSO READ:
Some PTI leaders instructed to appear before Election Commission on August 30
No one was injured among the 20 crew on both ships
The messages were reportedly received from an international number
He ignored a co-pilot's warning to skirt the clouds, flew straight into them
The stolen items were recovered from her home
Gill was arrested for making controversial remarks against the army
Spike in prices mainly seen in food, fuel, electricity
Heavy rainfall damages road network connecting Balochistan with country