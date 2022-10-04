Japan expels Russian consul in retaliation

Monthly rainfall is expected at 115 per cent of the long-term average, according to the IMD
Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained the Japanese consul for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori on Tuesday summoned Russian Ambassador Mikhail Galuzin and informed him of Japan's decision. The country also declared the Russian consul in Sapporo "persona non grata" and demanded that the consul leaves Japan within six days.
"It is obvious that this latest step by the Japanese side can only lead to further deterioration of bilateral relations, which have already degraded recently as a result of Tokyo's destructive policy," Galuzin said in a statement.
Monthly rainfall is expected at 115 per cent of the long-term average, according to the IMD
The nature of the bomb threat or the name of the commercial carrier is still unclear
The bomber detonated as hundreds of students were sitting for a practice test ahead of an entrance exam for university admissions
On Monday, the country's government urged them to 'find the perpetrators' of this deadly stampede that injured 323 people
The 82 year-old leader of the Samajwadi Party was admitted to hospital several days ago
The device will be available to enterprise customers such as schools and government institutes from this month
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his condolences
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide Deepak Tinu managed to ditch officials when he was being driven from jail to a different district