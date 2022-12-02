Japan, Britain and Italy to announce joint fighter project soon: Sources

Users will be able to transact with the e-rupee through a digital wallet offered by participating banks and those that are stored on devices
Japan, Britain and Italy will announce a groundbreaking agreement as early as next week to jointly develop a new advanced jet fighter, two sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters.
For Tokyo and London, it represents the culmination of ever-closer defence ties, which in turn give Britain a bigger security role in Asia and provide Japan with new security partners.
The push to merge the British-led Tempest jet fighter project with Japan's F-X fighter programme was first reported by Reuters in July. It will be the first time that Japan has collaborated with countries beyond the United States on a major defence equipment project.
The announcement will come before Japan releases a new national security strategy and military procurement plan around mid December, the sources said.
That arms build up — which could double the country's defence budget to around 5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) over the next five years — will pay for new weapons, including long-range missiles.
Talks between Japan, Britain and Italy on the new jet fighter — which will be led by BAE Systems Plc and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — will continue next year to hammer details of the project, such as work share and the designs of variants that each partner would deploy, the sources said.
In an interview last month, Itsunori Onodera, a former Japanese defence minister and influential lawmaker said that Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party was also looking at proposals to relax its military export rules, so that the joint jet fighter could be exported.
Certain sections of the Indian media reported that hackers have allegedly demanded Rs2 billion in cryptocurrency
Group, largely driven out in 2010, emboldened by the Afghan Taliban's return to power in Kabul
Since April, the country has registered 20 new polio cases, and the outbreak has been seen as a blow to the efforts to eradicate the disease
The police set up a hideout in the area after midnight, and caught the person in the act
Ex gratia of Rs1 lakh announced to those who were grievously injured
The travellers were intercepted after they crossed the green channel and their baggage was examined through x-ray
China's zero Covid strategy has suspended access to neighbourhoods for weeks at a time