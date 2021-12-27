Jahnavi Dangeti becomes first Indian to complete prestigious Nasa programme

Girl says her biggest dream is to be one of the first Indians to set foot on Mars

Jahnavi Dangeti, a young girl from Andhra Pradesh, has just completed NASA's International Air and Space Program (IASP) at the Kennedy Space Centre in Alabama, US, making her the first Indian to accomplish this feat. She is part of a carefully shortlisted group of 20 students from around the world.

"IASP conducts flight-oriented, system-level research and technology development to effectively mature and transition advanced aeronautic technologies into future air vehicles and operational systems," the official NASA website explains.

The programme offered students rigorous training in zero gravity, underwater rocket launches, aircraft handling, multi-access training, and more.

She was also appointed as the Mission Director for 'Team Kennedy', comprising 16 people from around the world, and successfully headed a miniature rocket launch.

The girl from Palakollu in Visakhapatnam, has always been fascinated by the various mysteries of space. She also explained how her grandmother's bedtime stories played an important part in shaping her imagination and aspirations.

The big dreamer is also the vice-president of Space Magica, a startup offering training to aspiring astronauts, and has worked with the ISRO. She is also a member of a number of organisations, including the International Organisation of Aspiring Astronauts (IOAA), and Space Technology and Aeronautical Rocketry (STAR), and is an SSI-certified open water scuba diver.

Jahnavi explained that her biggest dream is to be one of the first Indians to set foot on Mars. "I am taking every opportunity to reach my dream by participating in various projects, workshops and hackathons. I have worked diligently analysing images caught by the Pan-STARRS satellite in pursuit of unexposed asteroids. Our team made 16 preliminary discoveries and spotted one provisional discovery," said Jahnavi to The Times of India.

Jahnavi is pursuing her second year in engineering from a private university in Punjab. She has also earned herself a place in the India Book of Records, for her hard work in all spheres.