Israeli court gives Lebanon maritime deal a green light

Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday rejected petitions that would have held up a landmark US-brokered deal setting a maritime border with Lebanon.
Four groups, including an opposition lawmaker, had asked the court to force the government - which is looking to fast-track the deal ahead of a November 1 election - to instead hold a full vote in parliament.
The court's decision eliminates one of the last hurdles in Israel that could disrupt the deal.
While limited in scope, the maritime deal marks a significant compromise between neighbours with a history of war and hostility, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing a source of recent tensions.
The United States has praised the deal as a "historic breakthrough".
The agreement sets a border between Lebanese and Israeli waters for the first time and also establishes a mechanism for both countries to get royalties from TotalEnergies' exploration of an offshore gas field that straddles the boundary.
