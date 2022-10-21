Indonesia says child deaths from acute kidney injury rise to 133

Expert team comprised of local health officials, WHO representatives to probe incident

Indonesia's health minister said on Friday that the child deaths caused by the acute kidney injury (AKI) rose to 133 from the previously reported 99.

The deaths come from 241 total cases in 22 provinces, minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.

Indonesia has formed an expert team to look into the AKI spike among children, comprised of local health and paediatrics officials and World Health Organization (WHO) representatives.

